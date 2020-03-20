Nokia has announced its first-ever 5G smartphone, Nokia 8.3 5G: Know features, specifications and more

Nokia 8.3 5G

HMD Global-owned Nokia held an online event to launch its new smartphones for 2020. The company has unveiled the Nokia 8.3 5G, marking its entry in the 5G arena. To recall, the Nokia 8.3 5G is the successor to the Nokia 8.1 launched last year. Read on to know all about it.

Nokia 8.3 5G Features, Specifications

The mid-to- high Nokia 8.3 5G has its main highlight in the form of 5G network capability. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor based on 7nm process tech and supports 5G modem.

Another attraction is the camera department. The Nokia 8.3 5G features a quad-camera setup at the back rated at 64MP (main camera), 12MP (Ultra Wide lens), 2MP (macro lens), and 2MP (depth sensor). The one at the front stands 24MP. The Nokia 8.3 5G supports various camera features such as Action Camera mode, 4K videos, LED flash, and more.

The smartphone comes with a 6.81-inch Full HD+ PureView display and comes in two RAM and storage variants: 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging and runs Android 10, being part of the Android One initiative. This means the device supports pure Android version.

With a Nordic premium design, the Nokia 8.3 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Polar Night colour. Additionally, it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Ozo audio system, dual-SIM support, and a microSD card slot.

Nokia 8.3 5G Price, Availability

The Nokia 8.3 5G is priced at Euros 599 (around Rs. 48,300) For 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Euros 649 (around Rs. 52,340) For 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The smartphone will be available to buy this summer in Europe. However, there is no word on its availability in India yet.

