Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 make global debut: Price, Specifications

Nokia, the Finnish tech giant, has announced the launch of two new budget smartphones. Both the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 smartphones offer HD+ displays and rear-mounted fingerprint scanners. The two smartphones will go head to head against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M21, Redmi Note 9 and more.

Nokia 3.4 Specifications

Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 4GB of RAM coupled with 64GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Nokia 3.4 sports a triple rear camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Nokia 2.4 Specifications

Nokia 2.4 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It packs in up to 3GB of RAM paired with 64GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, the handset packs in a 4,500mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Nokia 2.4 features a dual rear camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Price and Availability

Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 smartphones have been launched globally. The former starts at a price of EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 14,000), while the latter comes in at a starting price of EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,500). The two smartphones are available in Charcoal, Dusk and Fjord colour options.

The Nokia Nokia 3.4 is set to go on sale starting early October, whereas the Nokia 2.4 will be made available for purchase by the end of this month. However, the India launch

