Image Source : MICROSOFT New copy, paste feature in Microsoft Edge brings trouble for users

Microsoft has launched a new default way to copy and paste web URLs from the Edge browser address bar into your content but the change has not gone down well with the users. According to the company, the new copy and paste tool copies and pastes a URL as a hyperlinked title instead of as a web address.

According to The Verge, there are occasions where people just want to get a URL without having to remember to hold down an extra button. "Not to mention the fact that there are a lot of webpages out there with messy titles that don't share very well," the report said on Monday.

In Microsoft Edge, by default, pasting the URL inside a web page or web app will, instead, paste the page's title as a link to the real URL. "The problem with this feature is that it presumes all web pages and web apps support that kind of hyperlink," reports SlashGear.

"Some websites mangle web page titles that it becomes convoluted and longer than just the URL itself, in which case you might have to manually edit the link, presuming you can or even know how".

According to Microsoft, some apps may override the enhanced copy and paste feature and allow pasting only the web address or will paste using their own formatting.

But there is a way out. Select "Settings" from the drop-down menu. On the left, you'll see a "Share, copy, and paste" section. "Click it, and inside, you'll have the option of posting either a "Link" by default or "Plain text."

The former will paste the title of a page as a hyperlink by default, while the latter pastes a traditional URL, reports The Verge. Select "Link" if you want to paste a hyperlinked page title by default, or "Plain text" if you want to paste the URL.