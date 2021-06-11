Netgear Orbi RBK752 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh system launched in India: Price, features

Image Source : NETGEAR Netgear Orbi RBK752 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh system launched in India.

Netgear has launched a new Wi-Fi Mesh product in India, that covers up to 3,750 square feet with blazing-fast speeds of up to 4.2Gbps for over 40 devices. Available for Rs 35,499, the Orbi RBK752 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System (AX4200) will keep the users seamlessly connected as they move inside and outside homes - using one simple network name.

The Wi-Fi 6 will further enable the user to stream 4K/8K UHD movies on multiple devices and a lag-free online gaming experience, while using all of your connected devices at the same time, the company said in a statement.

"With the launch of ORBI RBX752, we are adding another advanced device to our existing portfolio; our latest addition is the best-in-class Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System that comes with the capability of connecting 40+ devices at a go," said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME and Saarc, Netgear.

The device uses a third dedicated Wi-Fi connection between your router and satellites to deliver maximum speeds throughout every square inch of your home, even hard-to-reach places.

The Orbi app can ease the setup for Wi-Fi 6 in the larger homes within a few minutes. The app further enables the user to customise the settings, test/monitor the Wi-Fi speed and control Wi-Fi from anywhere at any time.

"Our new range of routers have been adding value to many homes and we look forward to creating better routers and Wi-Fi 6 Mesh system to provide better Internet speed at every corner of the larger homes and workplaces," said Nagendra.

(with IANS inputs)