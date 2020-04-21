Netflix for Android gets screen lock feature: How to use it?

Netflix on Android

Netflix is trying to solve a major problem of accidental touches that people tend to face while watching videos on a smartphone. There are high chances people can accidentally begin the video from the beginning or enable/disable the subtitles which watching Netflix on a phone. This is where Netflix decided to help and has started rolling out a new screen lock feature for Android users. Read on to know more about it.

Netflix Screen Lock feature

According to a report by 9To5Google, Android users have started receiving the Screen Lock feature, which will avoid any accidental touches on the smartphone's display on the part of users.

Once a video starts playing on Netflix for Android, users will now get to see a new option called the Screen Lock feature. By enabling the feature, the other on-screen options will disappear and only the video will play on the device. This way, no options on the display would mean no accidental touches and result in interruption-free video streaming.

In order to enable the feature, users will be required to tap on the Screen Lock option on the display. When enabled, only the lock icon will appear on the screen. To disable it, just double-tap the lock icon twice.

We checked the feature on an Android device and the feature is now available on the updated version of Netflix for Android. However, it isn't available on Netflix for iOS at the time of writing. However, it could make its entry soon on Netflix for iOS as well.

