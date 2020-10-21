Netflix aims to get more users by providing them a free weekend access to content

Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix for free for weekends

Netflix, which is one of the popular streaming services, aims to get to more and more users to become a part of the family. For this, it is now testing a new ability that will provide Netflix for free to users during the weekend in India. Read on to know more about this.

Free Netflix during weekends

It is suggested that Netflix is planning to allow people to access the platform for free during the weekends. This will open Netflix's door for both subscribers and non-subscribers to check out the wide range of movies, TV shows, and web series without even paying for it.

With the new Netflix test, the video-streaming platform wants to attract more people to join. This comes after the recent earnings report that throws light on Netflix's slow user growth in Quarter 3 this year. Netflix has recorded only 2.5 million users in Q3, which is much lower than 10.09 million in Q2 and 15.77 million in Q1, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The experiment will act as a teaser for people who will be enticed enough to permanently subscribe to Netflix. This will also help Netflix compete with the likes of Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and many more streaming platforms from which Netflix is already facing competition due to its high-priced plans.

The free weekend access also acts as an extension to its previous free 30 days of Netflix scheme. For the unversed, currently, Netflix has stopped providing 30 days of free access to first-time users. However, it does provide users with the Rs. 649 Standard at a discounted price of Rs. 499, which is the price for the Basic plan.

We contacted Netflix for the same and are awaiting a response.

However, there is no word on how the new experiment will work. We don't know what video quality users will be able to view the content at and for how long Netflix plans to provide free access.

