Netflix won’t offer free first 30 days to users in India: Know what it means

Image Source : PIXABAY The Rs. 5 Netflix offer is being tested for some users in India

Although Netflix plans are expensive as compared to rival streaming services, one thing good about it was that the video-streaming platform offered the first 30 days of free subscription. However, this delight is ending as Netflix will no longer provide users with free 30 days of subscription in India. Read on to know what will happen now.

No free Netflix in India

It is suggested that Netflix aims to test new plans in India. Hence, it has decided to let go of its first free 30 days of Netflix. Instead, the video-streaming platform will charge users of Rs. 5 for the first month of joining the Netflix family. The Rs. 5 offer will be charged regardless of the Netflix plan a user chooses.

Following this, users can either choose to discontinue or select from the various Netflix plans available. For those who don't know, Netflix currently has four plans: the Rs. 199 mobile-only plan, the Rs. 499 basic plan, the Rs. 649 standard plan, and the Rs. 799 premium plan.

Indiatvnews.com contacted Netflix and a Netflix spokesperson said, "This is a new marketing promotion designed to help more people discover Netflix. Depending on its success, we may roll it out more widely."

Furthermore, Netflix is expected to currently test this new Rs. 5 offer for some users and not for all. Depending upon how the new offer is perceived by users in India, it will be decided whether or not it should be rolled out widely. As a reminder, Netflix had ended the free 30-day subscription in several markets back in December 2019.

This move by Netflix could have a mixed reception. While spending Rs. 5 per month isn't a big deal, the idea of free Netflix for 30 days attracted more users and this ending could make users switch to other OTT services. However, the ones who will like Netflix for the content it has won't have a problem paying the small amount and ultimately buy the desired subscription plan.

