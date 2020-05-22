Netflix will cancel your subscription if you aren’t watching it enough

Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix has around 182 million users

Netflix is one of the most popular and most-used video-streaming platforms, especially during the ongoing Coronavirus situation worldwide. However, there exist people who have the Netflix subscription at their disposal but not using it to watch all the content it has. For the same, Netflix has a mere solution. Read on to know more about what Netflix is doing.

Netflix will cancel users' subscription

According to a blog post by Netflix, Netflix will now cancel users' subscription if they haven't used it in a while. The video streaming platform has started sending out emails and app notifications to users who haven't used the service for a year and even two.

If users decide to keep on using Netflix and confirm the decision, their Netlfix subscription remains intact. However, if users fail to do so, Netlfix will automatically cancel the subscription to avoid people the hassle of doing so.

With this, Netflix aims to eliminate users who aren't using it as "At Netflix, the last thing we want is people paying for something they’re not using." This will make it easier for people who no longer want to stay hooked to Netflix but are in dilemma of whether or not to let it go.

For people whose Netlfix account get cancelled but wish to return, Netflix makes the reentry quite easy. Users' who decide to get back to Netflix 10 months after the subscription has been cancelled will get their favourites, profiles, viewing preferences, and account details just as it is.

In addition to this, Netflix has suggested that the inactive Netflix accounts total up to less than half of 1 per cent of the total userbase, which accounts for around 182 million. The inactive accounts are way less than the active ones.

