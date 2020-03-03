Motorola Razr launching in India on March 16: Here's everything you need to know

Motorola Razr goes head to head against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Motorola is finally gearing up to launch the much-awaited Motorola Razr smartphone in India. The foldable smartphone was launched before the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in the US. However, in the race to reaching the Indian market, it was Samsung who took the lead. The Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 and it comes with flagship-grade hardware. To make a hit in the price-sensitive market like India, the Lenovo-owned brand has to go aggressive on the pricing.

Motorola Razr is targetting a totally different audience. The flip phone basically brings back the iconic design that made the original Motorola Razr so popular. This is a smartphone that most buyers are going to get for that nostalgic feel. It becomes a tall regular smartphone when opened and when closed it is more pocketable than any smartphone in the market right now.

As for the specifications, the Motorola Razr is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The handset packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Google's Android 9 Pie operating system and comes with 2510mAh battery under the hood.

On the optics front, the Motorola Razr 16-megapixel camera at the back, which can also be used to take selfies when the outer display is used as the viewfinder. Also, the phone gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the inside equipped inside a notch.

Motorola Razr is available in the US with a price tag of USD 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1.10 lakhs). However, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 1 lakh when it arrives in India.