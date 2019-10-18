Motorola teases launch of RAZR foldable phone on November 13

Motorola may launch its MotoRazr foldable smartphone on November 13

Lenovo-owned Motorola is sending out invitations for a November 13 event in Los Angeles where the company is expected to launch RAZR phone with a vertically folding screen.

The launch event invite has a GIF which actually shows a liquid metal-Esque material melting off to reveal what could be the actual foldable, CNET reported on Thursday. Motorola's invite for the event hints towards the possible launch of Moto Razor phone, the invite reads 'An original unlike any other" it also continues the hints with “You're going to flip" which could be a possible reference to the Moto Razr which is a foldable device

The device is speculated to be called the RAZR 2019 and is expected to compete against the Huawei Mate X as well as Samsung Galaxy Fold with its foldable design.

(With IANS inputs)

But, unlike Galaxy Fold or Mate X, which fold outward from phones into tablets, Motorola's foldable is expected to fold inward like its popular RAZR flip phones, according to a patent filing from 2017.

Motorola Razor's comeback has been part of speculation for a long time now and fans of the phone have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new edition of foldable Moto Razor phones

Previous rumours claimed that the device would sport a flexible 6.2-inch OLED display that will carry support for 876 x 2142 pixels. It is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4 or 6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage and a 2,730 mAh battery but we will have to wait for the official launch to get any confirmed detail about the specification of the phone.