Motorola Razr 2 to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 5G support; Hints new leak

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Motorola Razr 2019

After launching the Motorola Razr foldable smartphone, Motorola is now expected to introduce its successor allegedly called the Motorola Razr 2. The purported smartphone has started featuring in the rumour mill and the most recent leak hints at some of the specifications and features the foldable smartphone could come with. Read on to know more about the device.

Motorola Razr 2 specifications leaked

Lenovo’s South Africa general manager Thibault Dousson, in a podcast, suggested that the company is soon to launch the second iteration of the Motorola Razr, preferably in September this year. This would mean that Motorola will launch the device almost 8 months after the launch of the Motorola Razr 2019.

According to a report by XDA Developers, we have some details regarding the Motorola Razr 2. It is suggested that the smartphone will support 5G with support for sub-6GHz 5G networks and could be codenamed "Smith" with the model name "XT2071-4." The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with the Snapdragon X52 modem. It could come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the device could come with an upgraded 48MP rear camera and a 20MP front camera. It is likely to feature the same clamshell design as the Motorola Razr with improvements to the Quick View display. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to launch in China and North America with no word on its availability in India or other markets. Other details remain unknown.

However, as the aforementioned information is a rumour, we can't rely on it completely. We will update you once we get some official information. Therefore, stay tuned for more information.

