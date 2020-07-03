Motorola One Fusion with 48MP quad rear cameras launched in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola One Fusion+, One Fusion smartphones

Motorola recently launched the Motorola One Fusion+ in India with a pop-up front camera. Now, the Lenovo-owned company has launched the toned-down variant of the same -- the Motorola One Fusion -- in the country. The Motorola One Fusion is a budget smartphone that has its cameras as its highlights. Read on to know more about the new Motorola smartphone.

Motorola One Fusion: Features, Specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Motorola One Fusion has its camera department as the main attraction. It features quad rear cameras rated at 48MP (main camera), 8MP (wide lens), 5MP (macro lens), and 2MP (depth sensor). The one at the front stands at 8MP but it isn't a pop-up shooter like the one found on the Motorola One Fusion+.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by the old Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. It comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Additionally, it features a fingerprint scanner at the back and comes in Emerald Green and Deep Sapphire Blue colour variants.

Motorola One Fusion: Price, Availability

Motorola has silently introduced the One Fusion smartphone in India. However, it still has revealed the pricing and availability details for the same. Since the Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at Rs. 16,999, the Motorola One Fusion could be a few brands lower than it. We will update you once official details are revealed. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage