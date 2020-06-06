Moto G Fast, Moto E (2020) with Android 10 launched: Price, Specifications

Image Source : MOTOROLA Moto E (2020) sports a dual-camera setup at the back.

Motorola has just launched two new budget-oriented smartphones, the Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020). Moto E (2020) is just an upgrade over the last year’s Moto E whereas the Moto G Fast is a whole new addition in the company’s popular Moto G lineup. While the G Fast gets a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop style notch, the cheaper Moto E (2020) comes with dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch.

Moto G Fast

Moto G Fast features a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W rapid charging technology.

On the optics front, the Moto G Fast sports a triple camera setup at the back cosnisting of a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

Moto E (2020)

Moto E (2020) sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset. The dual-SIM handset comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. Under the hood, there is a 3,550mAh battery powering up everything.

In the camera department, the Moto E (2020) comes with a 13MP + 2MP dual-camera setup at the back. For selfies, it houses a 5-megapixel front camera.

Price and Availability

As for the pricing, the Moto Moto G Fast retails at USD 199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The Moto E (2020) comes in cheaper at a price of USD 149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,300). Both the smartphones will be available in the US starting June 12. However, the company has not yet revealed the details about the phone’s global availability.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage