Mobvoi TicPods Free Review: The needed truly wireless under 10K

Mobvoi TicPods Free Review

The concept of truly wireless earphones truly dismisses the need for wired audio companions, which is soon to become a thing of the past. Trying to give a tough competition to Apple, (both in terms of price and specs) tech giants are bringing about budget earbuds so that buying one isn’t a distant dream for anyone.

For the same, Mobvoi launched its truly wireless pair -- the TicPods Free -- quite recently. For me, music and travelling go hand in hand, and the TicPods Free is meant for commuters, ensuring convenient music streaming.

I got to use the Mobvoi TicPods Free for a while and find for myself whether or not the true wireless pair is a good one and if you should go for it. Read on to find out.

Mobvoi TicPods Free Review: Design

The TicPods Free might have borrowed some design ethos from the Apple AirPods but stand out anyway. For everyone going for the white AirPods, (or the ones that look like the Apple ones) TicPods Free hued in orange, which the company calls Lava, is a refreshment to the eyes. There are two more colour options, namely Ice and Navy.

The earbuds sport a stemmed design and come with in-ear style with silicone tips. The silicone tips ensure comfort and ease of music streaming. The Mobvoi earbuds aren’t flimsy at all and give to us a good-quality truly wireless pair at an affordable price tag. The pair quite lightweight and you won’t even know you wearing in your ears while maintaining a comfortable fit.

Since the earbuds are truly wireless, they come with a case that allows for their wireless charging. The oval-shaped wireless case is a portable and compact one, which can easily fit your pocket and stores your wireless audio pair easily.

When I first started using the earbuds, I was glad I received the Lava TicPods and for me, it tic-ed the design box. Most of my commute takes place via the metro and us Delhites know the pain of a jam-packed metro scene, where trying to raise a finger becomes problematic. This is the same scene where we require sturdy and durable audio buddies and the TicPods Free proved to be one. My travel was more than decent and TicPods Free acts as a perfect travel companion.

Mobvoi TicPods Free Review: Features, Specifications

The Mobvoi TicPods Free comes with various intriguing features such as in-ear detection, meaning the music will stop if you don’t have the earbuds on, and noise isolation. The earbuds support up to 18 hours of battery life along with fast charging support, have IPX5 water resistance, and supports both Siri and Google Assistant.

The pair also enables intuitive touch controls; slide up and down to control volume, long-tap on the right earbud to activate Siri or Google Assistant, and double-tap to skip songs. As for the technical specs, the TicPods Free has Bluetooth enablement and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Mobvoi TicPods Free Review: Performance, Battery

Much like the various Bluetooth-enabled earphones/truly wireless ones, setting up the TicPods was an easy task. You just have to switch on the Bluetooth on your smartphone, select the TicPods name and you can now enjoy your music streaming. There is another interesting feature; if you open up the charging case, the earbuds will get connected to your smartphone automatically.

I used the TicPods for all sorts of music genres, which included a wide range of EDM, Punjabi songs, Bollywood songs, vocals, and whatnot. For this, I connected my TicPods with both Android and iOS smartphone, to see how the earbuds perform with both types of devices.

I won’t lie but my first encounter with the earbuds wasn’t quite amazing. However, as began my music routine every day, I started to develop a liking for the earbuds, which eventually changed to love. The TicPods are one of the best audio accessories out there. I loved how the bass and treble are well-balanced and how music listening was a breeze for me.

Heavy-bass songs had the bass highlighted adequately and I enjoyed every bit of such songs. Another lovely thing about the earbuds was the focus on vocal-based songs. There was clarity and, all the components that compose a song were well-defined and it was a pleasure listening to some via the TicPods.

Having said that, there was just one problem, which was the poor volume levels. Music experience was a delight only on high volumes and I wished the pair performed equally well on lower volumes as well. Among others, the truly wireless earbuds weren’t prone to sound leakage, which is an added perk.

As for the battery, the earbuds are expected to last for 18 hours with the charging case and up to four hours on a single charge usage. The TicPods provided me with impressive music experience for more than a day on a single charge and it definitely lasted more than 18 hours with the charging case. This is yet another element I loved about the TicPods Free.

Mobvoi TicPods Free Review: Verdict

The TicPods Free, priced at Rs. 8,499 made my music routine an amazing one. With a high focus on vocals, bass, and the battery -- the pair brings out the most from a song. I will again say this, my reviewing period was a delight. I have not come across any truly wireless earphones in this price range that could have made my experience any more delightful than the TicPods Free.

They act as a good competition to the Apple AirPods that come for more than Rs. 10,000. For me the TicPods Free are the needed truly wireless under 10K, and if you are ready to spend Rs. 8,499 on an audio product, this is an option for you. Also, in some ways, you might even feel these are a better option than the more expensive Apple ones.

