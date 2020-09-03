Microsoft Teams gets TeamViewer integration: Know what it means

Image Source : TEAMVIEWER TeamViewer integration in Teams

Remote connectivity platform TeamViewer on Wednesday announced an integration with Microsoft Teams, allowing users to launch TeamViewer remote support and augmented reality (AR) connections from within the Teams.

Users can download the TeamViewer app from the Microsoft Teams Apps store, log into their TeamViewer accounts and immediately share TeamViewer invites for remote control or AR connections with their colleagues in 1-to-1 or group channels.

"Microsoft Teams is used by all types of organizations worldwide for online meetings, collaboration and more. Embedding TeamViewer remote access and AR support will give Microsoft Teams users even more options to collaborate and increase productivity regardless of location," said Alfredo Patron Executive VP of Business Development at TeamViewer.

With 'TeamViewer Pilot', the users can 'virtually' point and draw in the user's field of view to demonstrate in detail what to do, as well as share files, type and talk. Once the integration is deployed, Microsoft Teams users can manage device groups they can access, share devices with team members and view their TeamViewer Dashboard as a personal tab, providing a view of all active sessions, connection history and a helpful user guide.

Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 500,000 subscribers globally. Since its inception in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.2 billion devices around the world.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage