Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 available in India for commercial, educational customers.

Aimed at the evolving needs of users in hybrid work environments, Microsoft India on Tuesday announced the general availability of Surface Laptop 4 for commercial and education customers.

Surface Laptop 4 for consumers will start from Rs 102,999 (AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.5-inch size) and going up to Rs 151,999 (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch).

The device for commercial users will start from Rs 105,499 (AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.5-inch size), going up to Rs 177,499 (Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15-inch), the company said in a statement.

"Our latest line-up provides increased mobility, enhanced performance, and enterprise-grade security features to support the modern-day user throughout their transition into the hybrid era," said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

The devices are offered in either the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores).

The laptop will be available in India for commercial and education customers via authorised retailers and for consumers via amazon.in. Consumer devices will be available with no-cost EMI up to nine months, starting at Rs 11,444 per month.

Surface Laptop 4 will feature the signature 3:2 'PixelSense' high-contrast touchscreen display in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, and Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers.

The device also features a built-in HD front-facing camera with incredible, low-light capability and a studio microphone array, to enable enhanced meeting experiences at work.

In addition, its large trackpad with gesture support, allows users to easily adjust to their preferred workflow, the company said. Surface Laptop 4 will also offer incredible security out-of-the-box with integrated hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection.

(with IANS inputs)