Micromax, the Indian smartphone brand to make a comeback with 3 new phones soon

Image Source : MICROMAX Micromax iOne Note was recently launched in India.

Micromax has announced that it will soon launch three new smartphones in India. One of those smartphones will have premium features, a modern look and an affordable price tag. This is the best time for the brand to make a comeback as people have started to boycott Chinese mobile brands amid the developing anti-China sentiment.

The last smartphone launched by Micromax was the iOne Note, which is currently selling with a price tag of Rs. 8,199.

According to a report by Gadgets360, the company is gearing up to soft launches a couple of smartphones that will debut in the country next month. These smartphones are expected to cost under Rs. 10,000, suggests the report.

Micromax has already started teasing the launch via its official Twitter handle. The company has been responding to user queries by suggesting them something big is going to happen really soon.

Hi, Bhavya. Definitely, we're gearing up for this and will soon come up with something big. Stay tuned. Appreciate your love and support. #Micromax #MadeByIndian #MadeForIndian — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) June 18, 2020

Hi, Chanchal. Gear up as you are going to hear from us soon. #Micromax #MadeByIndian #MadeForIndian — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) June 18, 2020

While this is the best time for Micromax to be back in the smartphone game, it can be a bit concerning as well. The smartphone manufacturer has been known for getting phones from China, rebranding them and then selling them here in India.

If the company manages to create a new smartphone from the ground up with initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for local’ in mind, they might manage to win a lot of hearts.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage