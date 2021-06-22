Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active launched in India: Price, specifications, launch offers and more

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active launched in India.

Xiaomi hosted a virtual event on Tuesday via its official YouTube channel where they announced the launch of the much-awaited Mi 11 Lite smartphone. Alongside the new smartphone, the company also unveiled the Mi Watch Revolve Active, which they have been teasing for quite a while now.

Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active - Price, Availability

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has been launched at a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. As for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, it will be available with a price tag of Rs. 23,999. Xiaomi has announced an early bird offer, which will give early buyers a discount of Rs. 1,500. The smartphone will be available in Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral and Vinyl Black colour options. It can be grabbed starting June 28 via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores as well as offline retail stores.

As for the Mi Watch Revolve Active, it has been launched at a price of Rs 9,999. With the early bird offer of Rs. 1,000, the effective price of the watch comes down to just Rs. 8,999. It will be available starting June 25 via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores as well as offline retail stores.

Mi 11 Lite Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel comes with support for DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10. For protection, it gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The dual-SIM handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Mi 11 Lite runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12 right out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Mi 11 Lite sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP tele-macro camera. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

Mi Watch Revolve Active

Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with the always-on feature. For fitness, the smartwatch gets an integrated VO2 Max sensor, SpO2 sensor, GPS, sleep monitor, heart rate monitor and much more. It also comes with support for over 117 sports modes and 110 customisable watch faces. It is an Alexa-enabled smartwatch and it also comes with support for notifications.