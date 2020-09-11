MediaTek to unveil ARM chips for Chromebooks next year: Report

Image Source : MEDIATEK MediaTek to unveil ARM chips for Chromebooks next year.

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek is aiming to launch a new chip for affordable Chromebooks that will be similar to Apple's upcoming Arm-based processors for MacBooks. The company revealed it is planning to launch a 6nm ARM chipset that will power Chromebooks next year, at an event here organised by Acer, Google, MediaTek and Quanta, news portal TechNews reported on Thursday.

The Chromebook market has witnessed significant growth especially this year due to the pandemic. The 6nm chipset will be called the MT8195 and will have artificial intelligence (AI) features, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity.

MediaTek said this week it has collaborated with product engineering and manufacturing company VVDN Technologies to offer a new range of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) solutions for home and office use.

The two companies will be working closely to design, develop, and manufacture innovative and new-age AIoT solutions, including camera solutions, home automation solutions and smart speakers.

