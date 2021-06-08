Image Source : PIXABAY Massive global internet outage hits top news, tech websites.

In a massive internet outage, several popular websites including leading news portals on Tuesday went off the grid globally, including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, GitHub, Hulu, HBO Max, CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, the BBC, the Financial Times and more.

The technical glitch is likely to be from Fastly, a popular CDN provider. Fastly confirmed it was facing an outage on its status website.

"Error 503 Service Unavailable," was the message that appeared on the affected websites.

A content delivery network (CDN) refers to a geographically distributed group of servers that work together to provide fast delivery of Internet content.

"We are continuing to investigate this issue. We're currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services," Fastly said.

It was unclear if the glitch was due to a cyber-attack. Other popular websites affected were gov.uk, Quora, PayPal, Shopify and others.