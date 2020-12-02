Image Source : MANERAA Maneraa fashion e-commerce platform launched in India.

Maneraa is a new-age multi-brand lifestyle and fashion e-commerce platform that has just been launched in India. The brand is an online aggregator that provides a whole new made-in-India online shopping experience for women, men as well as kids. They offer a range of products that have been created by lesser-known brands specially handpicked for their design and quality by the founders.

Commenting on the launch Shabna, Founder and Director, said, “We want to position Maneraa as a ‘Creator of happiness’. Maneraa will craft space in the ecommerce market where our buyers get to choose from hundreds of brands with new designs that have been created by talented yet unrecognised designers from around the country. Our sole purpose is to make the online shopping experience on our platform incredibly delightful by giving consumers a one stop solution to find fashionable yet affordable products.”

Adding to this, Shaiba, Co-Founder, said, “Fashion is no longer the domain of the urban elite - young men and women in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are increasingly developing a taste for looking good without spending too much. E-commerce is the ideal way to reach these buyers, and platforms like Maneraa allow them to shop from hitherto a number of brands at affordable prices whenever they wish.”

She further adds, “The SME industry is a dominant one in India and Maneraa also seeks to improve India’s GDP by giving new impetus to unbranded sellers. Each retailer is provided with an e-commerce shopfront and an inventory/order management software through which they can process and track orders. Once their accounts are set up, small retailers with high-quality fashion products but no market exposure can compete side-by-side with major brands for the customer’s attention.”

The e-commerece giant aims to recognise the potential for small, unbranded fashion and lifestyle retailers, to help them manage quality and to give them an opportunity to share their unique products with the India-wide market on an online aggregator platform. Maneraa is an equal-opportunity platform that bridges the gap between aspiration and access for both buyers and sellers.