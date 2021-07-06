Logitech launches MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard-Mouse combo in India

Follow us on Image Source : LOGITECH Logitech MK470 Slim wireless keyboard-mouse combo launched.

Logitech India announced the launch of the MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo. The new combo features an ultra-thin compact keyboard and a comfortable, modern mouse. With a fresh new design, the MK470 Slim Combo aims to put a visual statement that elevates your desk and inspires creativity.

The MK470 Slim Combo offers all the keys you need, including a number pad, in a compact layout, so you can work efficiently and comfortably. The slim keys with scissor switches offer a whisper-quiet, laptop-like typing experience and the silent mouse clicks also reduce workplace distractions.

The Logitech MK470 Slim Combo can be connected to your computer using a 2.4 GHz wireless USB receiver for an easy, reliable wireless experience. MK470 Slim Combo also includes an auto-sleep feature that puts the mouse and keyboard into battery saving mode when they are not in use, so you can extend the time between battery changes. The included batteries provide up to 18 months and 36 months of battery life for the mouse and keyboard, respectively.

“This mouse and keyboard duo has the perfect balance of simplicity and productivity that enhance the aesthetics of your creative space,” said Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head, South West Asia, Logitech. “If you’re looking to maximize space on your desk with products that provide an ultra-quiet work environment, the MK470 Slim Combo is perfect for you.”

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is available in graphite and off- white colour options for Rs. 4,995 via Amazon.in.