LG V60 ThinQ 5G with dual-screen to launch at MWC 2019: Here's what to expect

LG, the South Korean tech giant, is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone. The company is set to unveil the LG V60 ThinQ smartphone with 5G support at the MWC 2019 (Mobile World Congress 2019). Since it is a flagship smartphone, the LG V60 ThinQ will also support the company's Dual Screen accessory. Moreover, it will also be one of the first smartphones to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship processor.

According to a recent report by Korea Herald, LG V60 ThinQ will be the company's first smartphone of 2020. It is also expected to be powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Also, since most mobile telecom operators are heading towards the 5G future, the LG V60 will come with 5G support out of the box. Reports suggest the South Korean giant will unveil the smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, which is scheduled to take place from February 24 to February 27, 2020.

Apart from 5G support and the latest flagship processor, the LG V60 ThinQ will also support the company's dual-screen accessory. However, we do not know that the accessory will be the same as last year or it will get any upgrades. Also, the company is expected to ship the accessory alongside the smartphone itself.

Meanwhile, LG recently launched the LG G8x ThinQ in India. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 855, dual-screen accessory support and more. It is on sale right now with a price tag of Rs. 49,999.