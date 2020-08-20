Image Source : LAVA Lava launches feature phone with heartbeat, BP sensor.

Domestic mobile manufacturer Lava on Thursday launched a new feature phone Pulse with a heart rate and blood pressure sensor for Rs 1,599. The handset is available online on Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores in rose gold colour.

"As an Indian brand, it is our constant endeavour to provide meaningful solutions to our customers, especially in the current anxious environment,'' Tejinder Singh, Head Product, Lava International, said in a statement.

Lava Pulse comes with a 2.4-inch display and supports stereo sound. It features a sturdy polycarbonate body and has an expandable memory of up to 32GB and features wireless FM with recording and dual SIM support.

The handset houses a 1800mAh battery supported with super battery mode, which aims to last up to six days on a single charge. "The phone is Military Grade certified which means that the users don't have to worry about the minor wear and tear, if the phone gets dropped," the company said.

The phone provides a provision of auto call recording and enables users to type in seven languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi.

