Akshay Kumar 'very concerned' for Rajesh Sharma after insect bite: 'Jaldi theek ho ja yaar…'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has expressed concern for his close friend and actor Rajesh Sharma after the latter was hospitalised following an insect bite during a film shoot. Taking to his X handle on Thursday, Akshay shared an emotional message and wished the actor a speedy recovery.

For the unversed, the Ghanchakkar actor Rajesh Sharma was hospitalised after reportedly being bitten by a poisonous insect while shooting for a Prabhas film at Ramoji Film City.

Akshay Kumar 'very concerned' for Rajesh Sharma after insect bite

Taking to his X handle, Akshay Kumar shared a picture of himself with Rajesh Sharma and penned a note, "Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai (Get well soon, my friend. We still have a lot of laughter to share together)."

For the unversed, the duo have featured together in several films including Special 26, Bhooth Bangla, Mission Raniganj, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Laxmii.

This is a developing story.

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