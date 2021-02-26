JioPhone 2021 Offer: Here's what the users can get at Rs. 1,499

Image Source : JIO JioPhone 2021 offer

Reliance Jio has announced new offers for the JioPhone where users can get unlimited voice calls and data access for 2 years. Along with the two-year plan, the users will also get the JioPhone itself. The combo has been priced at Rs.1,999 making it affordable for the consumers to get on the 4G train leaving 2G behind.

While the aforementioned plan comes with a validity of 24 months, the telecom operator has also listed a 12-month version of the same, which has been priced at Rs. 1,499. Taking a look at the two plans, the 2-year contract makes more sense as the user just needs to pay Rs. 500 more in order to get one complete year of service.

At the time of making the announcement, the telecom operator revealed that it already has over 100 million Jio Phone users in India. In 2021, the company is aiming at bringing this number closer to 300 million with the help of this new offer.

It is worth mentioning that while the calls are unlimited, the data has been capped to just 2GB per month. Once the user exceeds that, they will need to survive with slow speeds of 64Kbps. The offer is not only for new JioPhone users but the old users can also gain the same benefits for one year at Rs. 749.

The JioPhone 2021 offer is set to go live starting March 1 via all Reliance retail stores as well as and Jio retailers in the country.