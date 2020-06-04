Jio to offer free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year: What to expect

Image Source : JIO Jio to soon offer free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription to its users.

Reliance Jio is partnering up with Disney+ Hotstar in order to offer benefits to its subscribers. According to the teasers by the telecom operator, Jio subscribers will get access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year with select plans. This will allow users to access a wide range of content including Disney+ shows, movies, Kids content, live sports including cricket, Premier League and Formula 1 and more.

Jio has also previously worked with Hotstar wherein they provided Hotstar Premium subscriptions to their subscribers. The deal basically brought the Hotstar content on the JioPlay app making it easier for the consumers to stream a wide range of content.

Now, the company has started teasing the offer for free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year on its official website. It is worth noting that VIP subscription costs Rs. 399 per year and does not bring as much content as the more expensive Premium package brings to the table. However, it will be offered for free to the Jio subscribers. As of now, the company has not given the clarity on the bundle program as it can come for all prepaid plans or for specific plans only.

The teaser currently mentions that the subscription package will be made available for Jio subscribers soon.

Bharti Airtel also offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year with its Rs. 401 prepaid recharge plan. Alongside the free subscription, the plan also offers 3GB of high-speed data and a validity of 28 days. So, the Jio announcement could be a take on Airtel.

