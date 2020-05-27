Jio Fiber introduces double data benefits amid COVID-19 Lockdown: Here are the details

Image Source : JIO Jio Fiber offering double data benefits due to the ongoing lockdown.

Jio Fiber has just announced the introduction of additional data benefits for its annual subscription plans. This comes right after the internet usage has increased in Indian households due to the ongoing Work From Home culture. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of people are also depending on the internet for entertainment. In order to offer more data, Reliance Jio has now updated its plans page with additional double data on annual subscriptions.

As for the Bronze plan, the company is now offering a total of 350GB high-speed data per month to annual plan subscribers. This includes 50GB of data as an introductory offer, 100GB plan benefit, 100GB extra data as lockdown benefit as well as 100GB annual plan benefit. In case users go with the monthly plan, they will still be able to get 250GB of data.

On the Silver annual plan, the subscribers will get 800GB of total monthly data, with the additional annual benefit at 200GB. Also, the Gold plan offers a total of 1,750GB of monthly data for annual subscribers. However, monthly plan subscribers will only be able to get 1,250GB of data.

Going higher up at the Jio Fiber Diamond plan, the subscribers will be able to get 4,000GB of high-speed monthly data benefits for annual subscribers. The monthly subscribers, on the other hand, will get only The monthly subscribers will get only 2,750GB of data per month.

As for the Platinum and Titanium Plan, the subscribers will get 7,500GB and 15,000GB of monthly data with annual subscription respectively.

As these double data benefits are clearly mentioned as a part of the lockdown, they are here for a limited time period.

