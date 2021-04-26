itel Vision 2 with Dot-In display launched: Price in India, specifications and more

Image Source : ITEL itel Vision 2 with Dot-In display launched.

itel, the smartphone manufacturer has just announced the launch of the all-new itel Vision 2. Priced at Rs 7,499, Vision 2 becomes the first in the segment to offer a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Dot-In display bundled with trendy features like a 13MP triple AI camera, premium design, powerful battery, dual security with faster unlock capability, etc. for its discerning customers in India.

The display comes with in-cell technology and 2.5D curved fully laminated display topped with 450 nits brighter screen for higher transmittance that provides an extra tint and better outdoor viewing experience.

The device is further enhanced with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600X720 pixels resolution for HD+ viewing capabilities and provides a fuller experience to the consumers.

"The continuous zest to democratize technology for the masses has helped itel to build solid goodwill and equity for the brand. This has led to tremendous growth and umpteen industry recognitions, consumer's trust, and faith in the brand across the nooks and corners of the nation," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

"In addition to our many ‘segment firsts', we are glad to announce that itel Vision 2 is the first smartphone to be equipped with the HD+ Dot-In display under Rs 7,500 price segment. This category disruptor and the power-packed smartphone will provide every customer with their customized requirements and fulfill the desires and aspirations of the New Bharat," Talapatra added.

The all-rounder device comes with ultimate premium looks that prove to be a head-turner for the consumers. The smartphone is adorned with 8.3mm slim design with a stylish look that comes with a gradient glossy finish.

The smartphone comes equipped with AI triple camera with 13MP primary, a 2MP macro camera along with LED-flash and a depth-sensing camera to create an ultimate bokeh effect to the pictures clicked at any time of the day. The tones provided by the cameras define serenity in every image that is being clicked.

The camera features various modes that are perfect to click -- macro shots, images during the low light, ultra-wide shots with portrait effect that gives depth to the subject or the object in the image; ultimately enhancing the photographic experience of the consumers.

It comes equipped with various filters and modes like AI mode, Portrait mode, Pano mode, pro mode, low light mode and HDR mode that helps in crystal viewing of the image, smart recognition, automatic adjustments of the camera effects capturing the images just next to reality.

The front 8MP selfie camera with AI Beauty Mode and f/2.0 aperture ensures that the front camera captures the tiny details for a bright and blooming selfie. It would not be wrong to say that Vision 2 will be a must-have for selfie lovers.

"itel Vision 2 is designed to set new benchmarks when it comes to the overall performance, bigger display and the premium looks, definitely leading to meet our vision of ‘itel hai. Life Sahi hai'. We are highly optimistic that itel Vision 2 will elevate the experience of our consumers who are looking for a high-performance smartphone with an immersive viewing experience," Talapatra added.

Vision 2 is powered by a powerful 4000mAh non-removable battery to provide the user with unstoppable usage with watch 7 hours of videos, enjoy 35 hours of music and 25 hours of calling and standby time of 300 hours.

With Updated AI Power Master, the device increases 10 per cent efficiency more than before in the overall process by offering more Intelligent and automatic power management. It not only understands the consumer usage patterns but also optimizes the battery performance to provide maximum output.

Running on the Latest Android Q (Go Edition), Vision 2 is powered with a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor for intelligent task scheduling, seamless and fluid multitasking functionality.

The smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory along with a dedicated memory card slot which is expandable up to 128GB, providing consumers with ample freedom to store whatever they want without the need of frequent decluttering.

The phone also comes with dual security features like fast face unlock and a multi-feature fingerprint sensor for easy unlocks. The smartphone also comes with an exclusive VIP offer where consumers can avail free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase.

The smartphone is available in two gradient tones as Gradation Green and Deep Blue, the company said.

(with IANS inputs)