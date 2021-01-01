IRCTC launches new website, mobile app: Know what all has changed

Image Source : IRCTC.CO.IN IRCTC launches new website.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has announced the launch of their revamped website and mobile app. Both irctc.co.in and Rail Connect app have received new features with the revamped UI. With this, IRCTC aims to make ticket booking simpler and faster.

The announcement was made official by the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday. According to him, the all-new revamped platform will offer a more personalized and seamless ticket booking experience to the users.

IRCTC’s revamped website will allow users to book tickets faster with the help of artificial intelligence (AR). Goyal claims that this will take the ticket booking experience to a whole new level. Also, the website will now showcase one-click form concepts. It basically means that the users will now be able to check train status, availability of trains, booking of meals and accommodations, last transaction and more at just a single click.

Furthermore, the website will also pop-up an intelligent journey and station suggestions to the users. The new overhaul of the website also brings one-stop train selection feature and enhanced train search. IRCTC users will now also be able to get details of booking of accommodation, last transaction and refund status of all journeys all at just a one click.

Commenting on the new IRCTC website, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, said, “The Railways is committed to serving the nation, and constantly working to augment its services to further improve the rail travel experience. This upgraded e-ticketing platform for booking of online railway tickets, will enhance passenger convenience…IRCTC should continue to work towards constantly improving the website and ensure that it is second to none in the world as per the Digital India mission and vision of the Prime Minister.”