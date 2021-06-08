iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G launched in India: Check price, specifications

iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G launched in India.

iQOO on Tuesday announced the launch of its iQOO Z3 smartphone in India. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 768G SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 4,400mAh of battery and more. The handset will go up against the likes of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy A32.

iQOO Z3 Price in India, Avaiability

The iQOO Z3 is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+128GB variant will set you back Rs. 20,990. There is also a 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option priced at Rs. 22,990. The smartphone will be available in two colours — Ace Black and Cyber Blue.

The phone is set to go on sale via iqoo.com and Amazon India starting today. As for the launch offers, the phone comes with a seven days ‘no questions asked' return policy with a 100 percent money-back guarantee. ICICI Bank debit and credit card users will be able to get Rs. 1,500 off. There will also be no-cost EMI options of up to 9 months.

iQOO Z3 Specifications

iQOO Z3 sports a 6.58-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 90.61 screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11.1 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

On the optics front, the iQOO Z3 features a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.