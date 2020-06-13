iQOO 3 Volcano Orange finally goes on sale in India: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : IQOO iQOO 3 Volcano Orange now available in India.

iQOO 3 was one of the first 5G smartphones to launch in India. When it arrived in the Indian shores, the phone was made available only in the Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour variants. However, at launch, the company did showcase a third colour variant, Volcano Orange.

iQOO 3 was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 36,990. With the recently introduced price cuts, the phone now starts at a price of just Rs. 34,990. The base variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is available in Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour options.

The company has also listed 8GB+256GB variant and the 12GB+256GB variant for Rs. 37,990 and Rs. 44,990 respectively. It is worth noting that 5G support is only available on the 12GB RAM model. As for the colour options, the 5G variant is available only in the Tornado Black variant. Volcano Orange is soon arriving for the 8GB+256GB variant as well.

Recently, the company announced the ICICI Bank credit card cashback offer that allows the users to get the smartphone at an effective price of just Rs. 31,990. The offer will be applicable on the iQOO 3 only till June 15.

iQOO 3 Specifications

As for the specifications, the iQOO 3 sports a 6.44-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It packs in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

On the optics front, the iQOO 3 features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage