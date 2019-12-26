Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
Apple iPhone XR was the most popular smartphone globally in 2019

Apple's iPhone XR became the most popular smartphone globally. See what all smartphones followed.

December 26, 2019
iPhone XR

iPhone XR is the most popular smartphone

With 2020 coming to an end, it has now been revealed that smartphones falling in the mid-range have attracted more people, especially Apple’s affordable one -- the iPhone XR. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the iPhone XR was the most popular smartphone in Q3, 2019. Here’s what all smartphones that followed:

iPhone XR was the top-selling phone

The report suggests that the iPhone XR had a market share of 3% globally in Q3, 2019. The smartphone has been the top-selling smartphone since Q4, 2018.

In addition to this, the iPhone XR was responsible for around one-quarter of the total Apple sales during the quarter, becoming the best-selling one.

India Tv - iPhone XR, Counterpoint Research

Image Source : COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH

Counterpoint Research report

While the iPhone XR tops the list, the one on the second position is the Samsung Galaxy A10 (2.6%) and the Galaxy A50 (1.9%) at the third spot. This is followed by the OPPO A9 (1.6%) in the fourth place, the iPhone 11 (1.6%) in the fifth place, the OPPO A5s (1.5%) on the sixth spot, and the Galaxy A20 (1.4%) at the seventh position.

The OPPO A5 (1.3%) is placed in the eighth position, Xiaomi Redmi 7A (1.2%) at ninth, and the Huawei P30 (1.1%) in the 10th position.

It is suggested that the mid-range is gaining more popularity as smartphones in the segment are coming with high-end features.

However, the overall global handset profits declined 11% YoY during Q3 2019.

