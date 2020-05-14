iPhone SE 2020 to be made available in India on May 20: Price, features and more

Image Source : APPLE iPhone SE 2020 in Black

Apple, last month, introduced its much-awaited iPhone SE successor -- the iPhone SE 2020. While the Indian prices were revealed then and there, availability details remained unknown. Now, after being listed on Flipkart, the iPhone SE 2020 is confirmed to be made available, starting May 20 in the country. Read on to know more about the new iPhone.

iPhone SE 2020 in India: Availability, Price, Offers

The iPhone SE 2020 will be up for grabs via online portal Flipkart, starting May 20 at 12 pm. The smartphone will soon available to buy via Apple Authorised retail stores in the country too. The iPhone SE 2020 is priced at Rs. 42,500 for 64GB storage, Rs. 47,800 for 128GB storage, and Rs. 58,300 for 256GB storage.

However, interested users can buy the new iPhone for Rs. 38,900 with the use of HDFC Bank credit and debit cards or EasyEMI option. Hence, people can get the smartphone at a discount of Rs. 3,600.

iPhone SE 2020 Features, Specifications

The iPhone SE 2020 follows the design ethos of the iPhone 8, however, with a few upgrades. It comes with the latest A13 Bionic chipset, supports wireless charging, and IP67 water and dust resistance. Much like the iPhone 8, it features a 4.6-inch Retina HD True Tone display with bezels. It comes in three storage options, namely, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

On the camera front, it has a single 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front snapper. The smartphone supports various cameras features such as the Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, HDR, 4K videos, dual-tone LED flash, OIS, and more. It comes with the iPhone 8-like battery and runs iOS 13. Additionally, it supports Touch ID, Haptic Touch, and comes in Black, White, and Red colour options.

