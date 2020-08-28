iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro arriving soon: Here’s what to expect from Apple this year

Image Source : EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO / YOUTUBE Apple to soon launch the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max globally.

Apple iPhone 12 series are set to launch globally soon. Although Apple has not yet confirmed the launch date, the online-only keynote is expected to take place in the second week of September. This time around, the Cupertino-based giant is expected to launch four new iPhone models out of which two will be the part of the Pro series.

While we do not know much about any of the upcoming iPhones, we have been heavily relying on the leaks and rumours. Here’s what the leaks suggest for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Naming Scheme

Apple has not released any official information about the upcoming iPhone models. However, we are almost certain that the next series will be the iPhone 12 series. While there will be a regular iPhone 12, it will be the Pro series that will offer top of the line specifications and features. Just like last year, the Pro series is expected to consist of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max this year.

5G is the next big thing

Telecom operators have been working towards the 5G future. While it has already been made available in the US, it is arriving in other countries including India very soon. This means Apple will be forced to bring 5G connectivity to the whole lineup. Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 Pro models are said to come with support for dual-band 5G, which will include mmWave and sub-6GHz network connectivity.

Cameras

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are expected to house a triple camera setup at the back. According to a recent leak by Twitter handle LeaksApplePro, the camera setup will consist of a 16-megapixel primary camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens. This will be accompanied with a wide-angle and a telephoto lens. The leak suggests that Apple could add the LiDAR sensor to its upcoming premium iPhone models.

High refresh rate is a must in 2020

Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to come with a 120Hz ProMotion OLED displays. While the former is said to come with a 6.1-inch panel similar to the iPhone 11, the latter will sport a massive 6.7-inch screen. This will make the iPhone 12 Pro Max the largest iPhone produced till date.

Pricing and Availability

According to a recent report, the pricing of the upcoming iPhone models is expected to be more or less the same. The iPhone 12 Pro could start at $999 whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max could have a starting price tag of $1,099 at launch. However, this time around, the new models are expected to start with a minimum of 256GB storage instead of 64GB. The two premium handsets are expected to be available for purchase by the end of September or early October.

