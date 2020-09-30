iOS 14.2 code hints at something we dreaded -- iPhone 12 without in-box EarPods

Image Source : PIXABAY No EarPods with iPhone 12

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 series pretty soon and we have heard countless rumours of the same. Among them, one rumour that wasn't a pleasant surprise was the fact that the Cupertino tech major will exclude a power adaptor and EarPods from the iPhone 12 box. The latest leak tries to reaffirm the previous leak and it might not be happy news after all. Read on to know more.

iPhone 12 to come with sans EarPods

A slight change in iOS 14.2 gives us an inlking that there won't be any EarPods in the box. It is suggested that iOS 14 and previous versions mention the use of 'supplied' headphones to reduce exposure to RF energy. However, in iOS 14.2, the word 'supplied' has been removed, a cue that throws lgith on the possible removal of the in-box EarPods that Apple supplied with an iPhone.

As per a report by MacRumors, the changed code in iOS 14.2 reads, "To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or other similar accessories."

The information isn't new and a previous leak hinted at the non-inclusion of EarPods with the iPhone 12, along with the power adaptor. Even the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6 sans a power adaptor proved to be another hint. If this happens, the new iPhone 12 will come without the EarPods and a power adaptor. But with a USB-C to Lightning cable (that could be braided) and a relatively thinner and aesthetic box.

This will help Apple boost the sales of the AirPods and even its chargers (possibly 20W) that it will separately. The decision will also help it reduce the new iPhones' costs.

As for the iPhone 12 series, it could launch on October 13 via an online event and include a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The devices are likely to get three rear cameras and the Pro models could have a LiDAR sensor for improved AR. The new iPhones are highly expected to support 5G, have the A14 Bionic chipset, and run iOS 14.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th



The shipment includes:



iPhone 12 mini 5.4

(Definitely the final marketing name)

-64/128/256



iPhone 12 6.1

-64/128/256



Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

A tweet by Jon Prosser suggests that both the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 could come in three storage options: 64GB 128GB, and 256GB. The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to start at 128GB.

Since the aforementioned information is currently a rumour, we need to wait until something official. We will let you know once we get more details. Hence, stay tuned.

