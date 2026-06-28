Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni breaks down, alleges non-payment and threats on film set | Video

New Delhi:

A video of Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni is going viral on social media, in which he is seen crying. He has alleged that he was not paid his dues and was threatened on a film set by a director. On Saturday, he shared a video on his Instagram account where he appears visibly distressed and emotional. The video has left fans concerned.

Satendra Soni played the role of Chhotu in Kiran Rao's hit film Laapataa Ladies. The film also stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam, and Pratibha Ranta in key roles.

Actor Satendra Soni alleges non-payment and threats on film set

Recently, Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni shared a video in which he explained how he had gone to Maihar for the shooting of a film. He said the director gave him a signing amount of Rs 50,000 for the project. However, after eight days of shooting, when he asked for his fee, he was allegedly removed from the set and even threatened with death. Distressed by the situation, Satendra Soni posted the video on social media, appealing for help.

In the video, Satendra Soni said, "Hello, mera naam Satendra Soni hai, main actor hoon. Main yahan Maihar mein film ki shooting ke liye aaya tha, jiske director Pushpendra ji hain. Film ka naam Paid Palaki hai. Humari baat hui thi aur inhone hume pehle Rs 50,000 signing amount diya tha aur kaha tha ki shooting ke baad baaki payment de denge. Aaj 8 din ki shooting ho chuki hai aur jab hum inse paise ki baat kar rahe hain, toh inhone hamara pack-up kar diya hai aur bola hai ki tum log hume hotel mein nazar nahi aane chahiye. Aur humein jaan se maarne ki dhamki bhi de rahe hain (Hello, my name is Satendra Soni and I am an actor. I had come to Maihar for the shooting of a film, directed by Pushpendra ji. The film is titled Pet Palaki. We had an agreement, and I was given a signing amount of Rs 50,000, with the promise that the remaining payment would be made after the shoot. Eight days of shooting have been completed, and when we asked for our payment, they wrapped up our shoot and told us not to be seen in the hotel. And we are also being threatened with death).

Following the video, Satendra Soni’s friends and industry colleagues and fans expressed concern. Actress Gurpreet Chadha wrote, "Call nahi lag raha sattu please call me.” Meanwhile, Shayan Shukla commented, “Baba.! Itna pareshaan mat ho aaisae koi maar nahi daega .! Baaki @shriidhardubey bhaiya hai bade bhai hai.! Chinta ki baat nahi hai.! Ghabrao mat.! Sab tumhare saath hai.! Baat karkae har masle ka hal nikal aata hai .! Sabra rakho.! @satendrassoni (sic)." Several others also expressed concern and said they would support him.

Satendra Soni confirms safe return to Mumbai after Maihar incident

However, on Sunday, Satendra shared another video in which he confirmed that he had safely reached Mumbai from Maihar. The actor, who was accompanied by Raat Akeli Hai actor Shreedhar Dubey, thanked the Maihar (Madhya Pradesh) police and mentioned several names in his post, sharing how they helped him reach Mumbai safely.Take a look below:

After seeing his update, fans and social media users expressed relief in the comments section. On the work front, Satendra Soni has featured in several films in his career so far, including Laapataa Ladies, Bhagwan Bharose, Bawaal, Vanvaas, and Raat Akeli Hai.

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