Intel Lakefield chips to power foldable, dual screen PCs of the future

Image Source : INTEL New Intel Lakefield chip

Chip giant Intel on Wednesday launched new Hybrid Processors codenamed Lakefield for next-gen PCs that would power foldable and dual-screen devices of the future. The Intel Core i5 and i3 Lakefield processors with Intel Hybrid Technology are meant to more intense workloads and foreground applications while balancing power and performance optimization for background tasks. The Lakefield chips are fully compatible with 32- and 64-bit Windows applications, the company said in a statement.

The consumers would experience the new chips in devices like Samsung Galaxy Book S (coming to select markets this month), followed by the world's first foldable PC, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, coming later this year with Windows 10.

"Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology are the touchstone of Intel's vision for advancing the PC industry by taking an experience-based approach to designing silicon with a unique combination of architectures and IPs," said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms.

Leveraging Intel's 'Foveros 3D' packaging technology and featuring a hybrid CPU architecture for power and performance scalability, Lakefield processors are the smallest to deliver Intel Core performance.

The new chips deliver full Windows 10 application compatibility in up to a 56 per cent smaller package area for up to 47 per cent smaller board size and extended battery life, providing OEMs more flexibility in form factor design across single, dual and foldable screen devices.

These are the first Intel Core processors to deliver as low as 2.5mW of standby SoC power - an up to 91 per cent reduction compared to Y-series processors - for more time between charges.

The Lakefield chips enable real-time communication between the CPU and the OS scheduler to run the right apps on the right cores, delivering up to 1.7 times the better graphics performance, said Intel.

