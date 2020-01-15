Instagram DMs are making their way to the web: All you need to know

Image Source : THE VERGE Instagram DM on web are currently for a small percentage of users

Popular photo-sharing app Instagram became all-the-more convenient when it introduced the option to send messages directly to people or DMs. After successfully implementing them in its app version, Instagram DMs are now heading to the web.

Instagram DMs on the web

According to a report by The Verge, the Facebook-owned app has started providing the ability to use DMs on the Instagram web to a ‘small percentage’ of people globally.

Instagram DMs for web will allow users such as businesses or influencers to easily send across messages on the platform’s website.

How to use Instagram DMs on the web

According to the report, the Direct Messages icon will be present next to the Explore, Likes, and the Profile options present on the top right corner of the web version.

Using DMs on the Instagram web is similar to using them on the app; users will be able to send and receive texts by selecting the arrow icon and can create groups. Additionally, users can send across photos and videos, can double-tap to like a message, and see the number of unread messages or message requests.

Currently, Instagram DMs on the web is part of a test and there is no word when it will roll out to a wider audience.

For those who don’t know, Instagram Stories also made its entry on Instagram’s web version after it was introduced for the app. Hence, bringing DMs to the web makes sense and we hope it becomes available for all soon.

