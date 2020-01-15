Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
Instagram DMs are making their way to the web: All you need to know

Instagram DMs or direct messages are heading to the photo-sharing app's web version. Read on to know more

India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 15, 2020 13:05 IST
Image Source : THE VERGE

Instagram DM on web are currently for a small percentage of users

Popular photo-sharing app Instagram became all-the-more convenient when it introduced the option to send messages directly to people or DMs. After successfully implementing them in its app version, Instagram DMs are now heading to the web.

Instagram DMs on the web

According to a report by The Verge, the Facebook-owned app has started providing the ability to use DMs on the Instagram web to a ‘small percentage’ of people globally.

Instagram DMs for web will allow users such as businesses or influencers to easily send across messages on the platform’s website. 

How to use Instagram DMs on the web

According to the report, the Direct Messages icon will be present next to the Explore, Likes, and the Profile options present on the top right corner of the web version. 

Using DMs on the Instagram web is similar to using them on the app; users will be able to send and receive texts by selecting the arrow icon and can create groups. Additionally, users can send across photos and videos, can double-tap to like a message, and see the number of unread messages or message requests.

Currently, Instagram DMs on the web is part of a test and there is no word when it will roll out to a wider audience.

For those who don’t know, Instagram Stories also made its entry on Instagram’s web version after it was introduced for the app. Hence, bringing DMs to the web makes sense and we hope it becomes available for all soon.

