Infinix Note 7 with 48MP quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, features and more

Infinix has launched a new budget smartphone, known as the Infinix Note 7 in India. The smartphone comes with a number of attractions such as quad rear cameras, a pin-hole display, a 5,000mAh battery, and more details. Read on to know more about the new smartphone.

Infinix Note 7 Features, Specifications

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.96-inch HD+ punch-hole display with 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras (48MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro lens, and AI lens). It comes with various camera features such as quad-LED flash, Super Night Mode, Document Mode, Slow Motion Video, auto scene detection, AI, Portrait mode, HDR, and Night mode. The front camera stands at 16MP with AI beauty, HDR, AR Animoji, and more.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charger and runs XOS 6.1 based on Android 10. Additionally, it features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, DTS 3D Sound, and has three colour options: Aether Black, Forest Green and Bolivia Blue.

Infinix Note 7 Price, Availability

The Infinix Note 7 comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,499 and will be up for grabs via the online portal Flipkart.

