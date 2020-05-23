Infinix Hot 9 series launching in India on May 29: Here's what to expect

Image Source : FLIPKART Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro are launching on May 29.

Infinix is gearing up to launch yet another budget-oriented smartphone in India. Infinix Hot 9 series has been teased on the e-commerce website Flipkart, which clearly suggests the smartphone will be made available on Flipkart.com at launch. The smartphone lineup was first teased by Infinix back on May 20 via the company’s official social media channels.

According to the Flipkart dedicated page for Infinix launch, the new smartphone series will debut on May 29. The banner suggests that the smartphones will be unveiled at 12 noon. However, the page does not clearies that the phones will be launched at a livestream event or will just dop in at Flipkart at the given date and time.

Also, it is expected that the Infinix Hot 9 lineup will consist of two models - Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro. The Hot 9 is expected to be the same as the one launched in Indonesia earlier this year. As for the Hot 9 Pro, that is expected to be just an upgraded version of the Hot 9.

As for the teasers, the Flipkart page suggests that the upcoming smartphone will bring a quad camera setup along with a fingerprint sensor at the back. The website also suggests that the smartphone will sport a hole-punch camera on the front. There is also DTS Audio branding, which means we can expect some really good audio from the device.

While Flipkart has not mentioned the name of the phone, it does suggest that one of the two phones will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. However, it is worth noting that the Infinix Hot 9 launched in Indonesia came with a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

