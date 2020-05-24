Image Source : APPLE Indian developers create next-gen iOS app for remote working.

At a time when focus is on ensuring seamless remote working in the social distancing times, Indian developers have created some world-class apps for the iOS ecosystem that are significantly contributing towards home productivity. Take ‘Enpass Password Manager' for example. Created by developers Vinod Kumar and Hemant Kumar, Enpass is an offline password manager that allows users to safely store passwords and documents. It works on Mac, iPhone, Watch and iPadOS.

‘Calzy' is another app – a modern calculator for your everyday use. Developed by Chennai-based Raja Vijayaraman, whose VFX work was part of superstar Rajinikanth-starrer film ‘Robot', the app developed on Swift helps perform day-to-day mathematical calculation in an elegant way.

One of its novel features is "Memory Area" where one can store multiple numerical values and reuse it across multiple calculating sessions with a simple drag and drop interaction. For Vijayaraman, app development is now "a full-time profession" who credits "the app accelerator for bringing design thinking to his work".

Vijayaram was one of the winners of Apple Design Awards at WWDC 2018. The "LookUp" app is an easy-to-use english dictionary app, with beautiful ‘Word of the Day' illustrations, and an award winning design to lookup all you want to know about a word in a single search.

"It's a great reading companion for avid readers, and a visual learning tool for kids, new English speakers, or just about anyone looking to proactively build their vocabulary" said Vidit Bhargava who developed the app.

He is currently creating some developer tools, productivity and lifestyle apps under his recently formed company Squircle Apps. 'Noteshelf' is a digital note-taking app. Developed by Fluid Touch, a Hyderabad-based company, the app helps take handwritten notes just like on a piece of paper.

"You can type, annotate PDFs and record audio. Apple's App Accelerator played a key role in helping us develop the app," said Fluid Touch CEO Rama Krishna. ‘Canary Email; is another productivity app that aims to help users be more organised with emails and better manage all their files, events, and tasks in one place.

‘Superimpose X' app turn your ideas into magnificent pieces of artwork. According to its developer Pankaj Goswami, the app is packed with a wide range of editing capabilities from multiple layers, blending modes, masking, adjustments, brushes, smudge, warp, effects, clarity to casting shadows.

"Superimpose X is a modern tool for creating your photo contents," he said.

