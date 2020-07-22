DocStack app launched by IIT Delhi students as CamScanner alternative: Know details

Image Source : APP STORE DocStack app on App Store

CamScanner was among the 59 Chinese apps that were recently banned in India due to security issues. The app has now got a new alternative called DocStack to fulfil the role it used to perform. The DocStack app has been developed by IIT Delhi students and takes forward the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Read on to know more about the new scanning app in India.

DocStack app: What is it, How to download?

The DocStack app allows you to scan documents such as bills, visiting cards, medical records, credit card bills, ID proofs, and even grocery bills with ease. It allows you with several saving options such as scanning, taking a photo, or directly taking pictures from the device's gallery. It comes with a Univeral Search that allows you to look for the scanned documents with great ease.

The app ensures the privacy and the security of the users and enables cloud storage so that all the data is stored on the cloud. Additionally, you can easily share your files via any messaging platform, mail and even AirDrop. The app also has a premium version for added features such as unlimited storage and better security that includes fingerprint scanning and face unlock. The free version allows for the storage of only 30 documents.

The DocStack app is currently available for only iOS users. In order to download it, you need to head to the App Store, Search for DocStack app in the Search section, tap on the app when it appears, and select the Install option to get it on your smartphone. There is no word on its availability for Android users but we can expect it soon.

