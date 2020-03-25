Huawei P40, P40 Pro specs leaked one day ahead of launch: Expected Specification, how to watch online event

Alleged Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei is all set to launch its 2020 flagships in its P series, called the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro tomorrow, that is, March 26. The Huawei P40 series will be launched via an online event due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, ahead of the official launch, full specifications of the Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro have been leaked giving us an inkling about the new Huawei smartphones. Read on to know more.

Huawei P40, P40 Pro launch: How to watch online event

Huawei will unveil the Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro via an online event scheduled for tomorrow at 13:00 GMT (6: 30 pm IST). The event can be viewed via Huawei Mobile UK's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Huawei P40 Expected Features, Specifications, Price

According to a report by the Winfuture.de, the Huawei P40is expected to have the display and the camera department as its primary attractions. The display is likely to be rated at 6.1-inch with a Full HD+ screen resolution based on an OLED display panel. As for the cameras, there could be a triple-camera setup at the back (50MP main camera, 16MP Ultra Wide camera, 8MP telephoto lens). There might be two cameras at the front.

Alleged Huawei P40

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Huawei's Kirin 990 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The device might come equipped with 128GB of internal storage. It could be backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It could run Android 10 sans the Google apps, along with Huawei's AppGallery app store. Additionally, it is likely to have an in-display fingerprint scanner and support 5G.

The Huawei P40 is expected to be priced at Euros 799 (around Rs. 67,000).

Huawei P40 Pro Expected Features, Specifications, Price

The Huawei P4o Pro will be the high-end variant in the P40 series. It is expected to feature a bigger 6.58-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rated of 90Hz and be powered by the same processor as the P40. Camera-wise, it could have a quad-camera module at the back (50MP main camera, 40MP secondary lens, 12MP telephoto lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. The front is likely to have a big punch-hole housing a 32MP selfie camera, a depth sensor, and a 3D face unlock sensor.

There could be a bigger 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging, Android 10 with AppGallery, and two RAM/storage options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Additionally, the P40 Pro will get an in-display fingerprint sensor, much like the P40.

The Huawei P40 Pro is likely to start at Euros 999 (around Rs. 84,000).

Since the aforementioned details aren't concrete, we need to wait until the launch event scheduled for tomorrow. Hence, stay tuned.

