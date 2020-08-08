Huawei Mate 40 series will be the company's last to come with a Kirin processor: Know details

Image Source : ONLEAKS Huawei Mate 40 leaked image

Huawei will be soon launching new smartphones in its Mate series -- the Mate 40 smartphones -- with one of its powerful Kirin processors. However, the upcoming Huawei smartphones will be the last to get a Kirin SoC. Read on to know what it means and how will it impact the company.

Huawei processor's last play

As per a report by IT Home, Huawei's new smartphones, which will release in September, will be the company's last to get the Kirin 9000 chipset. This is mainly due to a trade war with the US that has been in place for a while now. Due to this, the US' ban on any trade with Huawei will come into effect, starting September 15, which, in turn, will put an end to any work by Huawei and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

If you are wondering how this will impact Huawei, you should know that Huawei's HiSilicon only designs the Kirin processors since it is a 'fabless semiconductors.' This way, Huawei needs to get the fabrication and the manufacturing of the SoC done from other companies, which includes TSMC.

If the business between both companies is coming to a halt, there is no word on how the company will continue making smartphones. The company also can't rely on Qualcomm due to the same US ban. However, Huawei might switch to MediaTek for its processors, which could save the company from succumbing to the circumstances.

As for the Mate 40 series, the series will be a successor to the Mate 30 series and will fall in the high-end price category. There could be the Mate 40 and the Mate 40 Pro in the new Mate lineup. As per a leak by OnLeaks, the devices are likely to get a big circular camera bump at the back, and a dual punch-hole curved display, rated at 6.44-inch. The device could be powered by the Kirin 9000 processor and come sans Google apps.

To clear the air, nothing is concrete regarding the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 series at the time of writing. Hence, these details should be taken with a grain of salt. We will update you more about the smartphone. So, stay tuned.

