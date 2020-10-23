Huawei Mate 30E Pro 5G launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei Mate 30E Pro 5G launched.

Huawei recently launched the new Mate 40 series globally. The company has also launched the Huawei Mate 30E Pro alongside the latest flagship series. The key highlights of the smartphone include the Kirin 990E SoC, quad rear camera setup, 5G support and more.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro price

Huawei Mate 30E Pro has been launched in China and it is currently available only for pre-bookings in the country. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has not yet revealed the pricing of the smartphone. However, they have revealed that the phone will be available in four colour options, namely Space Silver, Emerald Green, Cosmic Purple and Black. The company has also introduced two additional shades called the Vegan Leather Forest Green and Vegan Leather Orange.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro specifications

Huawei Mate 30E Pro features a 6.53-inch FullHD+ OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 990E processor coupled with Mali-G76 GPU. The dual-SIM handset packs in 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge fast charging and 27W fast wireless charging.

On the optics front, the Huawei Mate 30E Pro sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 40-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens and OIS support. The company has also added a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for depth sensing.

Upfront, the Huawei Mate 30E Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The front-facing camera also supports 3D depth sensing.

