HP Victus E, Victus D gaming laptops launched in India: Price, specifications

HP has announced the introduction of its next-generation mainstream gaming PC portfolio Victus by HP in India. The new gaming notebook range comprises a 16-inch unique laptop design in two attractive colors, Mica Silver and Performance Blue, which are ideal for both casual and experienced gamers.

Victus is built with the DNA of HP’s powerful OMEN gaming lineup. It will be available in India in two processor options - AMD Ryzen and Intel Core processors. Both models provide an accessible, affordable, and elevated gaming experience with FHD IPS 144Hz Display and audio from Bang & Olufsen. The laptops get powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, and an upgraded cooling system. With a preinstalled Omen Gaming Hub, the device offers features like undervolting, performance mode, network booster, and system vitals.

The laptops come with distinctive lifestyle designs featuring striking color options with a backlit keyboard printed with the memorable font found on OMEN devices and it gets integrated OCC, Power button, calculator quick keys and more.

They also come with heat pipe-based, 5-way airflow with bigger Vents, fan size, and longer fin length, which enhances thermal efficiency.

Both, AMD and Intel machines come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

Pricing & Availability

As for the pricing, the Victus by HP E series laptops powered by AMD Ryzen Processor will be available at a starting price of Rs. 64,999. Victus by HP D series laptops powered by Intel 11th Processor, on the other hand, would be available at a starting price of Rs. 74,999.

The HP Victus laptops with AMD Ryzen will be sold on Amazon.in, while Victus with Intel Core will be available at Reliance Digital Stores and on Reliance Digital's website.