How to install Android 12 Beta on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

Image Source : ONEPLUS Android 12 Beta now available for OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus is one of the few brands to support the latest Android 12 Beta build on its flagship smartphones. Google has just announced the release of Android 12 at their Google I/O event and the Beta version is now available for Pixel smartphones as well as phones from some other OEMs.

OnePlus was also one of the first Android OEMs to releaser the Android 11 Beta for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices. The company aims to take continue serving its tech-savvy audience with the latest software on offer, the company has made Android 12 Beta 1 available for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones.

In case you are keen to try out the new Android 12, here’s how you can download and install it on your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone.

Disclaimer: IndiaTV will not be responsible for anything that goes wrong with your device during the process. Make sure you follow all the instructions carefully. Also, we would not recommend trying out this build on your primary device as it currently has a lot of bugs and issues.

How to Install Android 12 Beta 1 on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

First, take a complete backup of your smartphone. Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro. Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage. Go to Settings > System > System Updates and click on the top-right icon to find the Local upgrade option. In the local upgrade section, click on the corresponding installation package and then tap on upgrade. Once the upgrade is successful, restart your smartphone for the changes to take effect.

It is also worth noting that as of now the Android 12 Beta build has some issues on the OnePlus devices. Some of the known issues are listed as follows:

All data will be cleared while flashing the build

Video call function is not available

Fingerprint unlock and face unlock are unavailable

Certain UI screens look less than desirable

Some apps may not function as expected

System stability issues