Honor 10 Lite, Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) get EMUI 10 based Android 10 update

Android 10 arrives on Honor 10 Lite and Huawei Y9 Prime (2019).

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Huawei, has started rolling out the Android 10 based EMUI 10 update for its Huawei Y9 Prime (2019). Along with that, the company has also rolled out the update for its sub-brand Honor's 10 Lite smartphone. If you own any of these two smartphones, here's how you can download and install the latest update on your device.

As for the Honor 10 Lite, the smartphone was launched back in January 2019 with Android 9 Pie on board. Now, the company has finally started rolling out the OTA (Over the Air) Android 10 update for the smartphone. The update weighs in at around 3.56GB, which is quite a lot for an update. If you have not received a notification yet, head over to Settings > System > Software update and hit Check for Updates to check if any new updates are available.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) has also started receiving the Android 10 based EMUI 10 update. The OTA update weighing in at around 3.49GB also brings in the November 2019 Android security patch. While the users will get notifications when the update is available, one can also check for updates manually. In order to check for updates, head over to Settings > About Phone > System & updates > Software update and hit Check for Updates.

While the new update brings all the Android 10 goodness, it also brings new features introduced by Huawei in EMUI 10. These new features include dark mode, new design, performance improvements and more.