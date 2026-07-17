Rohit Sharma hasn't informed BCCI, team management or selectors about possible retirement announcement

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Rohit Sharma's place in India's ODI plans has come under serious doubt after selectors informed him that he is no longer being considered for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The Indian team management and selectors are looking towards younger opening options ahead of the global tournament in Africa, as Yashasvi Jaiswal waits in the wings.

As per media reports, the discussions took place with Rohit before the ongoing ODI series against England. In the first two matches, he failed to live up to his potential, scoring 11 and 26, which only added fuel to the fire. Since then, it has been widely reported that the third ODI in Lord’s could be the Mumbai batter’s final dance in international cricket.

However, as per Cricinfo, Rohit has not yet informed the BCCI, selectors or team management about whether he plans to retire after the match against England on July 19.

Sitanshu Kotak backs Rohit Sharma

Now, even though Rohit’s form has been under the scanner, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backed the veteran opener and said he was not facing pressure ahead of the final match.

“See, I don't think a big player like Rohit Sharma can have any sort of pressure. He's too good a player to feel that. Yes, he didn't get runs in the opening two matches, but I don't think that makes any difference. But today, it also looked like he'd probably get a good inning out. But that's okay,” Kotak told reporters in the post-match press conference.

One of the greatest, but declining numbers

Meanwhile, the selectors are believed to have started conversations regarding Rohit's future during IPL 2026. There were talks of dropping him from England tour itself, but the team management allowed him a final chance to prove his mettle.

Notably, Rohit recently became the oldest male cricketer to represent India in ODIs when he played against Afghanistan in Dharamsala in June. During that three-match series, he scored 16, 48 and 79.

Despite the current uncertainty, Rohit's ODI record remains among the finest in cricket history. He has scored 11,757 runs in the format at an average of 48.58 and holds the record for the highest individual ODI score with 264. He is the only batter with three double-centuries in ODIs and ranks third among players with the most ODI hundreds. Five of his 33 centuries came during India's 2019 ODI World Cup campaign.

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